The Hibbing City Council recently passed a preliminary budget for 2020, weighing in at $22.5 million.
It’s the first budget for four of the seven councillors, who were sworn into their respective offices earlier this year. The councilors are now planning to enter discussions to cut that budgetary figure, which can only go down. They are scheduled to pass a final budget in December.
In recent weeks, the Hibbing Daily Tribune interviewed City Administrator Tom Dicklich and staff from the city’s financial department, who explained the preliminary figures and what they mean for taxpayers.
What makes the preliminary budget?
The total budget of $22.5 million includes general fund expenditures and levies for the general and capital funds, the Hibbing Public Library, Hibbing Economic Development Authority and permanent improvement i.e. roads and sidewalks.
What is the general fund?
The general fund is estimated at $19.2 million, a 4.9 percent increase from 2019. The rise in funding can be partly traced to an increase in insurance rates for the 135 currently staffed city FTEs who are eligible for health insurance, along with mandated Minnesota PERA, or public pension, increases to public safety employees.
The general fund revenues — which the city uses to pay for all core city services including the parks, cemetery, snow plowing, street sweeping, police and fire but not sanitation and wastewater — consists of money from Local Government Aid (44 percent), property taxes (27 percent), taconite production taxes and municipal aid (10 percent), charges for services (10 percent) and miscellaneous (9 percent).
What is the levy?
The general fund levy is projected at $5.1 million. As Dicklich explained in an email to the HDT, “the levy is the part of the budget that is made up of property taxes. The projected preliminary levy of the general fund, $5.1 million. Other expenses which are levied for are: the capital fund (which includes major building maintenance and equipment), the Permanent Improvement Fund (roads, bridges, sidewalks), the library, tax abatement projects, debt service and economic development. The preliminary gross levy passed by the City Council for these items is $8,422,437 which is an increase of 9.99 percent over last year’s final levy.”
What are the largest proposed expenditures for the general fund?
Insurance, salaries and wages are always the biggest costs for the city at 75 percent of the general fund expenditures. Paving is often the largest capital expenditure.
What are the budgetary expectations?
As Dicklich explained, “The expectations are to have a preliminary budget and final budget that allows the City to provide quality core services to all residents. To provide these services, we need to make sure we have a good mix of capital dollars and permanent improvement dollars to complement the general operating expenses.”
How will the new budget affect taxpayers?
The 9.9 percent preliminary increase in total levies would increase taxes across the board. For example, people owning a $75,000 home could pay $32.75 more in taxes on an annual basis. If your home costs $150,000, you are looking at paying $91.89 more in taxes and if you own a $300,000 home that amount jumps $210.89.
