VIRGINIA — A St. Louis County District judge set a $500,000 bail without conditions Wednesday for a Makinen man suspected of shooting at a motorist early Monday.
Daniel Edmund Reitmajer, 25, made his initial appearance in District Court in Virginia, where he was officially charged with first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree attempted murder with intent, both felonies. Reitmajer faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted of either count.
According to a letter to the District Court Judge, Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Bonnie A. Norlander said that Reitmajer and his alleged victim do not know one another.
“The defendant is a public safety risk,” Norlander wrote. “The victim was driving to work in the early morning when he was shot at by the defendant. The defendant chased the victim and fired on him twice, on a public roadway. One of the bullets entered the victim's truck right between the two headrests. This was completely unprovoked, and the victim was caught off guard.”
Norlander added, “The defendant and the victim are unknown to one another. It is suspected that the Defendant believed the victim to be someone else.”
The state noted that Reitmajer is currently pending sentencing in three separate cases, including one count of threats of violence and another count of domestic assault. Norlander requested bail on the most recent matter be set at the six-figure amount “based on current offense and risk to public safety.”
A judge set a Rule 8 hearing — an initial appearance — for 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19 in the Virginia courthouse.
The incident
According to the statement of probable cause, law enforcement were dispatched for shots fired at 5:10 a.m. on Monday on Wilson Road near Eveleth.
The caller, identified in police documents as H.T., said he was driving toward Timbers Edge Grill and Bar in Eveleth and was being followed by a white truck, with flares in the box and that the driver had shot at his windshield. While on the phone, H.T. said the white truck was turning around and heading back east on Wilson Road. Law enforcement told H.T. to continue driving to meet them in Virginia.
Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Nichols met H.T. at the Half Moon Lake park and ride in Virginia.
There, H.T. told the deputy that he had been driving to work and when he “approached the area of the Makinen Post Office, he observed a white pick-up truck parked at the end of a driveway on the south side of the road,” according to court record. H.T. said he was targeted by the driver of the white truck and after passing a bridge, the white truck pulled alongside the H.T.
H.T. said he looked and saw a male driver point a gun at him, the record reads. H.T. slammed on his brakes. The gun went off. H.T.’s vehicle spun completely around and he began driving westbound, as fast as he could. The white truck also turned around and fired a second time. The second shot hit the back window. The white truck then turned off in the area of Wilson Road and Clyde Road.
The deputy said that H.T.’s rear window was shattered by a small bullet hole near the center. The front windshield was cracked from the bullet. Later, law enforcement found what appeared to be bullet fragments in the windshield and dashboard.
A sergeant responded to Wilson Road to look for the suspected vehicle. “As Sgt. Tarr approached the Makinen Post Office, he passed a residence on the south side of Wilson Road,” the record reads. “Sgt. Tarr noted that there was a stopped vehicle at the end of the driveway.” When checking this vehicle, the sergeant said that he found that a white Cadillac Escalade had bed-liner flares and Reitmajer, whom he said he knew, was in the vehicle. “Additional law enforcement arrived on scene and the Defendant was detained,” the record reads. “Three .22 rounds were located in the Defendant's pocket, along with a vial and baggy containing suspected methamphetamine. The Defendant was the lone occupant of the truck and no other individuals were located on the property.”
The property was searched. “Near the driveway, law enforcement located a .22 long gun/rifle with live .22 rounds in the chamber,” the record reads. “The gun was in the snow, but sticking up. The gun had frozen snow on the metal parts as though it was warm when tossed into the snow.”
In a statement to law enforcement, Reitmajer said that another individual stole his vehicle from his property the previous evening.
