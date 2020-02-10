St. Louis County — A Makinen man has been arrested in connection with the attempted shooting of a motorist.
Daniel Edmund Reitmajer, 25, is “being held on attempted homicide charges,” according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office in a press release. “It is believed at this time the victim and suspect did not know each other and this was a random act of violence. The victim was not struck by any bullets and was not injured.”
The Sheriff’s Office said it was about 5 a.m. on Monday when 911 dispatch received a report from a motorist stating they were being shot at by another motorist on Townline Road in Makinen, in the rural setting about 18 miles southeast of Virginia. Sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement responded to the area and located the suspect, Reitmajer, by allegedly matching the vehicle description given by the victim. Reitmajer was taken into custody without resistance.
“It is believed at this time the victim and suspect did not know each other and this was a random act of violence. The victim was not struck by any bullets and was not injured. This incident is under investigation and an update will be completed tomorrow.”
The St. Louis County Jail Roster showed that Reitmajer was booked without bail at 10:43 a.m. on Monday.
Based in Hibbing, the Sheriff’s Office Supervising Deputy Shannon Schultz said over the phone on Monday afternoon that law enforcement is “actively working on this investigation now.” He added, “We are doing additional testing now to learn if he was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.