MAKINEN — The death of Frank Gerald Meyer, 47, of Makinen, has been ruled a homicide by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office.

Meyer was discovered deceased at his residence, 3316 Curt Lane in Makinen, by St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies during a requested welfare check via 911 on Tuesday.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Meyer was located at a residence, deceased under suspicious circumstances, but the situation was updated to a homicide Thursday, according to a press release.

“No one is in custody at this time,” said St. Louis County Lt. Nate Skelton over the phone Thursday. “We are still working through it and are in the beginning stages of the investigation.”

Skelton verified that there continues to be no threat to the public.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) have been active in the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the BCA tip line at 1-877-996-6222.

