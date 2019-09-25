Lumberjack Show provides a ‘walk through the past’

VIRGINIA — Watching professional lumberjacks race up poles, throw axes, saw by hand through 12 inches of aspen with speed equivalent to a chainsaw, and show off fancy footwork while running across logs in the water is already an “adrenaline rush” for spectators.
But there’s something extra special about the first-ever family friendly, free lumberjack shows coming to Virginia this weekend.
The Timberworks Lumberjack Show, with performances at 1 and 3 p.m. at Silver Lake Beach on Saturday, Sept. 28, will pay homage to the Queen City’s past.
“One of the exciting things about having lumberjacks here is the fact that Virginia started off as a timber city,” said Virginia Parks and Recreation Director Brian Silber.
The Virginia and Rainy Lake Lumber Co. which had mills and lumber yards along the shore of Silver Lake, was the world’s largest white pine processing plant during its operation from 1910 to 1929. The company employed more than 3,000 lumberjacks year-round and produced 300 million board feet of lumber annually.
“Silver Lake played a huge role in that,” Silber said. And, now, “100-plus years later, lumberjacks will be on Silver Lake.”
The show, hosted by the Mesabi Family YMCA in Mountain Iron, is a collaborative effort with Virginia Parks and Recreation and the Virginia Community and Lakes Committee.
It’s coming to the area thanks to Mesabi Family YMCA Heath & Wellness Director Samantha LaSalle, a Hayward, Wis., native and a lumberjill with the Hayward-based Timberworks.
LaSalle, who began log rolling at age 5, launched a log-rolling class at the Y pool several years ago, taking it to Silver Lake during the summers.
Timberworks Lumberjack Show — sponsored by STIHL, a longtime German manufacturer of chainsaws — “offers spectators a unique blend of logging history, world-class competition, and plenty of hilarious comedy,” according to its website.
The upcoming shows, LaSalle said, will include events such as axe throwing, chopping, cross-cut sawing, hot sawing, chainsaw carving and logrolling (birling) — demonstrating some of the century-old skills used in the logging camps of northern Minnesota and North America.
LaSalle said the shows encourage audience involvement. As two lumberjacks compete, the emcee splits the crowd in two — each half cheering for “their” lumberjack.
Following the chainsaw carving feat, the resulting artwork is usually gifted to a small child in the audience, she said.
Shows also provide a “walk through the past,” with the history of logging camps told during the events.
LaSalle explained some of that history.
As harvested logs were moved down the rivers from remote locations, they would often become jammed. Birlers were hired to step on them to keep them floating downstream, she said.
It was dangerous work and forced the birlers to hone tip-top logrolling skills. To do that, and to pass idle time, the men would challenge each other to see who could stay on the logs the longest.
Thus, logrolling competitions began.
The Timberworks Lumberjack Show continues that tradition, LeSalle said.
Saturday’s events promise to make for “a good, fun, family friendly afternoon,” she said.
“This will hopefully be one of many partnerships between the YMCA and the City of Virginia,” Silber said. And, if it is well-attended, the show may come back and add competitions in the future, he said.
The Virginia Community and Lakes Committee had volunteers happily cleaning up the beach last Saturday in preparation for the show, said Luke Chopp, committee chairman.
The group strives to support the beautification and preservation of Virginia’s lakes and land, he said.
The committee was instrumental in re-opening the Silver Lake Beach and holds spring and fall cleanups there and maintains the docks. It also works on other efforts, such as an adopt-a-planter program that has so far placed about 35 planters across town.
“We are excited to be bringing another family friendly, fun activity to Virginia, especially at a time of year when many outdoor activities have come to an end,” Silber said. “It will be like a farewell to summer, a last hurrah before the winter activities get into full swing.”
The footprint of the Virginia and Rainy Lake Lumber Co., operations — where the sounds and smells of lumber manufacturing once filled the air — have been replaced with homes, a park, churches and Mesabi Range College.
It is said that as the last log was cut, a long blast from the plant’s whistle sounded the conclusion of Virginia’s timber era.
The sounds and smells of timber, however — if, but for a short time — will, next Saturday, permeate the shores of Silver Lake once more.
