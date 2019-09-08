HIBBING — Staff at the Hibbing-based Lowe’s are inviting contractors, builders and remodelers to their “Pro Bonus Days Appreciation” event set to run from Monday through Friday.
Since opening in 2007, the Lowe’s on Highway 169 has been serving a vast region of customers as it remains the northernmost Minnesota based store in the national chain of home-improvement stores for appliances, gardening supplies, tools and more. “We have 858 ProServices account holders here,” David DeMaris, the department supervisor of Pro Staff and Building Material at Lowe’s, said earlier this week. “We service all customers east of Fargo and everything north of Maple Grove to Canada. We also service customers in Wisconsin, since the state does not have a store.”
Born in Hibbing, the 39-year-old DeMaris graduated from Hibbing High School before deploying three times to combat zones in Iraq and Afghanistan. He works beside 32-year-old Jessica Jurek, a Saginaw native turned assistant store manager.
Together, they helped a 103-person staff run the No. 1 Lowe’s seller for appliances in Minnesota and earn the highest revenue in the eight-store, multi-state district. The store’s success is largely thanks to business from ProServices account holders, which are invited to meet with about 20 vendors — “companies providing goods and products, such as Hibbing Chrysler, Habitat for Humanity, SealRite Doors and Nelson Shims,” as DeMaris explained — during the week long event.
There is expected to be coffee and doughnuts every day and free “walking tacos” between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday.
The Lowe’s store here has a history of volunteer-based community service, including assisting with projects for the Nashwauk-Keewatin school district, partnering with Habitat for Humanity to revamp veterans homes and reworking the hockey rink inside the Hibbing Memorial Building.
For more information, call Lowe’s at 218-262-7460.
