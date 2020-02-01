Loving the library

Emily Ekstrand-Brummer, librarian graduate of the University of Toronto has been at the Hibbing Public Library for about 5 years. She moved here from Minneapolis to share her passion. What Emily likes best about this library is being that it’s small she can get to know her guests and what they like so she can get those books and plan programs around them. When she is not working she enjoys the outdoors northern Minnesota has to offer, particularly snowshoeing.
