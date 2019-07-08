VIRGINIA — With almost 30 years on the Sixth Judicial District bench, Judge Gary J. Pagliaccetti will be retiring this year, opening up a vacancy in the Virginia courthouse.
The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection announced the opening Monday afternoon. Applications will be accepted until the close of business Monday, July 29 and interviews are scheduled to begin Aug. 19.
Pagliaccetti began his career working for the St. Louis County Attorney’s juvenile, welfare and criminal divisions in 1980, before joining a private practice from 1983-89. Between 1987 and 1989 he was an assistant public defender. Iron Range bred Gov. Rudy Perpich appointed him to the bench on July 1, 1989. He was re-elected in 1990 and every six years since. His current term is set to expire in January 2021.
Pagliaccetti served as Chief Judge of the Sixth Judicial District from 2000-04 and Assistant Chief Judge from 1996-2000 and then again from 2012-16. He is a graduate of St. John’s University in Collegeville and Hamline University School of Law, both of Minnesota.
The Commission on Judicial Selection said it will consider a number of qualities for the new judge, including: integrity, maturity, health (if job related), judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience and community service.
An individual wishing to apply can request an application through Judicial Appointments Coordinator Carl Dennis via e-mail at Carl.Dennis@state.mn.us. A cover letter and resume should also be submitted with the application and should be addressed to the Chair of the Commission, Ms. Lola Velazquez-Aguilu.
