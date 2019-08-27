Logan and Alexis’ run

The American Legion Riders held a fundraiser for Alexis and Logan (the accident north of Nashwauk, a hit and run that resulted in a fatality and serious injury). About 175 riders showed up for the run.

 Photo submitted

The American Legion Riders held a fundraiser for Alexis and Logan (the accident north of Nashwauk, a hit and run that resulted in a fatality and serious injury). About 175 riders showed up for the run.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments