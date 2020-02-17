HIBBING — When Loren Tronnes was just a young child, he knew that he had a strong desire to create works of art through painting. He believes that he inherited his passion for painting from his Grandma Gladys Tronnes. With sincerity in his voice, he commented on what an incredible artist his grandmother was. His face lit up when speaking about his grandmother and childhood memories growing up in the little town of Kelly Lake with his brother and three sisters. A recollection of one of his favorite Christmas gifts that he received was scissors, crayons, and a pack of construction paper.
With more than a decade of practice, Tronnes, 53, is bringing his art into the community.
Since 2015 the Borealis Art Guild (B.A.G.) located on Howard Street in Hibbing strives to see the potential Artist in everyone and to give them the tools and platform to create and showcase their art. The Mission of the Borealis Art Guild is to support a visible and vibrant art community in Hibbing and the Mid-Range area through education and encouragement of art and artists. Each month B.A.G. features an artist and allows the artists to showcase their work. Georgia Andria, Co-President of Borealis, expressed her appreciation for Tronnes’s artistic ability and invited him to showcase his pieces as the Artist of the Month. In a telephone conversation with Andria, she stated: “Loren is self-taught and just beautiful.” She went on to explain that Tronnes is a budding artist.
Now, you can find Tronnes’s artwork displayed at the B.A.G. for the remainder of February.
Tronnes’s passion for painting falls secondary to his job at the local hospital in the Environmental Services department. Painting mainly landscape scenes on canvas using acrylic paints consumes the hours before and after work. However, he does mix it up and includes abstract art to add to his plethora of finished pieces. Although Tronnes thinks that the B.A.G. is an excellent resource for the community, his introverted personality tends to keep him in the comfort of his home to create his masterpieces. Tronnes is sure that painting is an outlet to reduce stress, and when he sits down to paint, he gets lost in his project, and the outside world disappears.
Not all artists have the opportunity to be formally educated. Tronnes attests that other than signing up for every art class that was offered in high school, he was never formally taught. High School art class was a pivotal point in his desire to learn as much as he could about the world of art. Other than his grandmother, Tronnes named Mr. Terry Maciej, retired Hibbing High School art teacher, as a person that he received inspiration. He recalled a couple of instances when Maciej offered constructive criticism, but mostly, he taught him how to focus. Painting is not his only form of art; music falls in a very close second. As a young boy, he learned to play the piano by ear and later on taught himself to read sheet music. It was not until just a few years ago he purchased a keyboard. He shared that he always wanted to take piano lessons as he laughed and said: “at my age now, I don’t think that will happen.” The tone in his voice and the expression on his face was proof that his yearning to paint and play music was enough for him to learn as he lived each day.
When asked where he foresees his future as an artist, he just smiled and said: “I will keep painting for the enjoyment.” He explained that he stores each painting at his home and that the walls are covered with canvas prints; some framed, and periodically he switches them out. Tronnes donates a few pieces here and there to local organizations fundraising efforts, other than that he has not ventured into the realm of marketing them for sale.
Behind his tender-hearted disposition and shy personality, he sheepishly admits that he would one day be able to view his art as worthy of selling. However, he said, “it would be really hard to put a price on them.” Tronnes logged several hours over five to six days, before heading to work on what turned out to be his favorite piece. Utilizing the internet to gain knowledge of different techniques and other tips related to acrylic painting, Tronnes grew fond of artist Kevin Hill. Along with learning how to paint in layers and many other tips, he reminds himself to pay attention to detail.
For the time being, Tronnes will continue to paint at home, during the summer months sitting on the deck while drinking a cold beverage, with the supplies he purchases at Wal-Mart or Jo-Ann Fabric and Crafts. He enjoys keeping his passion for art stress-free and straightforward, all the while knowing that his grandma would be so proud of him.
