City of Virginia officials were staring down $10.4 million for a new public safety building. The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 had thousands of jobs lined up.
But with the legislative session over, neither group will see the fruits of a state bonding bill unless the Minnesota Legislature is called for a special session.
Lawmakers on Sunday night disbanded the 2020 session with two bonding proposals left on the cutting room floor — a $2 billion proposal in the House and a $998 million one in the Senate — as politics flared in the final days amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For those left high and dry, it was a disappointing result for a bill that aimed to strike with interest rates low and local economies in need of any jolt of energy to snap them out of a coronavirus-induced downturn.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expecting to call a special session on June 12 when his emergency powers are set to expire. Walz said during a Monday call with DFL leaders that he thought sides were “close” on a bonding bill. Lawmakers could reach an agreement and pass a bonding bill during a special session.
“It’s right there, it’s not that complicated,” said Jason George, business manager for the Local 49ers, in a phone interview Monday. “They’re fairly close on the numbers.”
The lack of a bonding bill became more dissatisfying for George and others Monday as Republicans and Democrats traded blame for the ill-fated effort, which became a political football as the parties continued arguments over Walz’s handling of the pandemic response.
Republican lawmakers say the DFL governor should not be able to make unilateral decisions such as closing businesses. Walz and House Democrats contend that fast action has been necessary as crises arise during the pandemic.
Walz allowed the stay-at-home restrictions to expire Sunday, but issued a stay-safe executive order while extending the peacetime emergency until June 12.
“I’m tired of the political blame game I’m hearing from both sides,” George added. “We need to move beyond that. Now is not the time. Just get it done.”
Virginia Fire Chief Allen Lewis said Monday the lack of a bonding bill came down to political gamesmanship, and that the Walz administration should have ceded more of its peacetime powers to make it happen.
“I’m not entirely thrilled with either one of them,” he said of both the GOP and DFL parties, giving credit to the Range for advocating for the project. “Walz should have given up that power to negotiate with the Republicans. He didn’t want to give up, and they used it as a weapon.”
The city of Virginia is still seeking the state’s help to construct a new $25 million regional public safety building that would relocate the police and fire departments.
On the fire side, more funding would allow the department to move out of its current 112-year-old facility, where Lewis said their needs aren’t being met. Mirrors have been broken off newer trucks as they’re backed into the older, narrower entrances, the building’s foundation is reaching a critical point and the garage floor is being compromised by heavier equipment than decades ago.
There’s also space issues for both departments’ fleet and personnel, and accessibility concerns at the current police station.
Lewis said one-third of the department’s calls send firefighters and EMTs outside of city limits, but funding the public safety building on its own is something the Virginia can’t afford. If a bonding bill isn’t passed, the status quo continues for the city.
“We sit in limbo like we have for years and years,” Lewis said. “We can’t bang on Gilbert or Mountain Iron’s door — they are all in the same boat. It's really going to have come on the state level.”
The ripple effects of passing a bonding bill would have extended beyond the communities, George said, guaranteeing work to thousands of union laborers. Local 49 represents 14,000 heavy equipment operators and mechanics and stationary engineers in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.
He added that passing a bill would impact “every aspect of our union” and the outside of Local 49, most directly small businesses that provide the materials and equipment for construction projects.
“An infrastructure bill is the biggest thing they can do,” George said.
The $2 billion House bill fronted by Democrats featured about $70 million in projects for northeastern Minnesota, but failed along a party-line vote Saturday.
GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, of Crown, made good on his threat to withhold Republican votes from the House version of the bonding bill. While the vote was 75-58, the bill needed 81 votes to pass. Republicans controlling the Senate did not link their $998 million bonding bill with the governor's emergency powers.
Walz said Monday he personally called DFL senators Sunday night and urged them to vote against the bill, saying it wasn’t properly vetted.
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said on a separate call with the media that he's committed to passing a compromise and said sides have a tentative range of a $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion bonding effort that could go to vote in the special session.
“I’m extremely disappointed. We had a robust bill in the House for northeastern Minnesota,” said State Rep. Dave Lislegard on Monday. “This is the time to make the investment. It’s our job to get it done for the people we represent. I believe we can and will get something done.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.