CHISHOLM — Judges from the Chisholm Beautification Association recently declared Tina Valentini’s yard at 1200 Northwest First Ave. as the winner of the CBA Beautiful Yard Contest, in the Large Yard category.
During a tour of her yard last Friday, Valentini told the Tribune Press she was surprised by the honor, adding that she wasn’t sure who nominated her. Valentini said she was nominated once before, but this was the first time she’s actually won.
“I just wasn’t expecting this,” Valentini said, while making note of the many exceptional yards in town.
Valentini and the other contest winners were each awarded a gift certificate from a local greenhouse.
For this summer’s garden, Valentini said she decided to go with a theme of wave petunias.
“It differs every year — it’s kind of a fun project,” Valentini said.
In addition to the petunias, Valentini also has a fondness for perennials, geraniums and hydrangea trees. She also has a variety of lawn decorations on display, including some she created out of repurposed plates and other glassware. And she also grows several tomato plants, herbs, greens such as Kale and lettuce, peppers and a variety of vegetables in her yard. The tomato plants in her garden and raspberry bushes require the most work of everything she grows.
When it comes to harvest time in the fall, Valentini turns the fresh tomatoes she grows to produce homemade spaghetti sauce, which she then freezes.
A sign on the deck overlooking Valentini’s vast backyard, expresses her love of gardening. It reads, “Plant Lady.” The sign and a recently planted hydrangea tree, planted in her front yard are treasured gifts from her daughters.
It was when she first moved into her home about 40 years ago that Valentini said she took up gardening. Since that time, she expanded her yard when a house she owned that once stood between her and her next door neighbor’s house was torn down.
“That’s when I started landscaping,” Valentini said.
A fence now spans the center of her yard, with landscaping on both sides. On one side of the fence, there is a landscaped garden, containing large hydrangea bushes in full bloom, along with a variety of other perennials. On the opposite side, one can find a pot of pastel colored wave petunias in full bloom, along with shasta daisies and a variety of other plants and flowers.
Colorful wave petunias in full bloom, along with a variety of potted plants that prefer the afternoon shade, such as coleus, can be found on the deck just a few feet way.
Once the gardening season is over, Valentini said she’ll start taking notes on things she’d like to do for next year.
Other winners in the CBA Beautiful Yard contest in the Large Yard category are listed below.
Dennis and Monica Carlson, 7 Northwest Eighth St.
April Larson, 120 Northeast Fourth St.
This is the first in a two-part series. The winner of the small yard category of the CBA Beautiful Yard contest will be featured in a future edition.
