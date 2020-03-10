CHISHOLM – Local food shelves are participating in their annual March campaign and need the public’s help to feed people in need.
Sponsored by the Greater Minneapolis Community Connections, the Minnesota FoodShare Campaign, which is formerly the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches, matches a portion of donations collected by agencies such as the Chisholm Food Shelf in the month of March.
Last year, at least 284 food shelves participated in the March campaign, according to the group’s website. To date, more than $17.8 million has been distributed to March Campaign participating food shelves via the Minnesota FoodShare FoodFund.
On average, the Chisholm Food Shelf serves 260 households each month on a regular basis, which is an increase from the previous year. Marci Splinter, Director of the Chisholm Food Shelf, said the agency is serving people from Chisholm area, as well as the cities of Hibbing, Cook, Orr, Tower and Hoyt Lakes. It also operates a mobile pantry with monthly deliveries to Buhl.
In conjunction with the FoodShare campaign, the sixth annual Glow for Goods fun run/walk to benefit the Chisholm Food Shelf is set for Friday, March 27. Registration is between 6 and 8 p.m. with the race starting at 8 p.m. at Jim’s Sports Club in Chisholm.
Donations for the Chisholm Food Shelf may be dropped off between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday. They may also be mailed to Chisholm Food Shelf, 208 West Lake St. Chisholm, MN 55719.
At The Salvation Army food pantry in Hibbing, the need is also up.
Aubra Preble, a caseworker at The Salvation Army on Monday said they served an average of 200 households per month in 2019, which is an increase from the previous year.
In order to get the word out about the March FoodShare campaign, Preble said The Salvation Army is putting up posters and is also raising awareness on social media.
Preble said The Salvation Army relies primarily on donations and grants to keep its food pantry running, so the added boost in March is welcome.
“Donations definitely help,” Preble said.
Donations to The Salvation Army food pantry may be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the agency’s headquarters at 107 West Howard St. in Hibbing.
•••
What? 2020 Glow for Good fun run/walk to support the Chisholm Food Shelf
When? Friday, March 27
Info: Registration starts at 6 p.m. at Jim’s Sports Club
Race is at 8 p.m.
Route is approximately 2.5 miles.
Cost is $15 to preregister; $20 at the door.
