ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Ten local 4-H participants received prize ribbons during the 2019 Minnesota State Fair, which ran from Aug. 22-Sept. 2, in St. Paul.
Dubbed the “Great Minnesota Get-Together,” the State Fair broke the all-time annual attendance record with about 2.1 million people and welcomed in 4-H students from 87 counties who brought with them more than 2,300 exhibits and made 175 public presentations. According to a recent press release, the North St. Louis County 4-H sector had 31 participants hailing from various cities including from Hibbing. Students gained lifetime leadership skills while learning about art, food, agriculture, robotics, plants, animals, leadership and more.
Each year, the youth-run organization selects projects that reflect personal interests and also engages in hands-on learning that’s self-directed with minimal assistance from adult volunteers. And it’s those results that get exhibited at county fairs across the state before a collection of the top exhibits from each county is put on display at the State Fair.
This year, the following Hibbing students received red ribbons in their respective categories: Ayden Nash in Crafts, Tyler Nash in Fine Arts, Autumn Isaacs in Fine Arts, Marija Isaacs in Quilting, Logan Mackey in Self-Determined, and Abby Nash in Shop.
Also, Cody Lucas, of Chisholm, received a red ribbon in the Clothing and Textiles, Non-Garment category.
The following Hibbing students earned blue ribbons in their respective categories: Ryan Nash, Trinity Rosnau and Aryssa Sirjord.
By putting their projects on display and giving public presentation at the state fair, these 4-H participants were able to not only showcase their achievements, but also extended their learning throughout an interactive judging process.
The 4-H program is funded through a partnership of federal, state, county and private resources and is part of the University of Minnesota Extension. To view more Minnesota State Fair results and photos, visit www.4-H.umn.edu/fair-results.
