Live musical accompaniment

Organist Andrew Galuska, of Vero Beach, Fla., played the live accompaniment for the silent film "The HunchBack of Notre Dame," at Hibbing High School on Saturday night. The program was made possible by the Hibbing Foundation and Galuska also played with aspiring musicians, Audra Murden, 11, and Laine Murden, 9, both of Hibbing.
