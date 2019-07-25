HOYT LAKES — When Steve and Linda Stoks came to Hoyt Lakes from southern Minnesota in 1980, Steve had told Linda she would love Hoyt Lakes. "He was right. I love where I live and the community," said Linda Stoks in an email. And the longtime participant in the East Range community is honored to have been named 2019 grand marshal of the Hoyt Lakes Water Carnival parade, though the honor is bittersweet — her husband died just two months ago in a tragic accident.
"It has been an honor and my pleasure to serve in the community, and Steve felt the same way. What a wonderful place to raise our three sons!" she said.
The parade is at noon Saturday, July 27. The carnival runs Thursday through Sunday.
Linda Stoks, whose maiden name is Oakland, was born and grew up in Montevideo, where her father owned a grocery store — the store was her first job. So working hard was instilled in her at a young age. "As a senior in high school, I worked as a CNA at a local nursing home and I also worked as a receptionist for the Montevideo Hospital."
After graduation from high school, she went to college in Willmar in central Minnesota. "This is where I met Steve. He was in the law enforcement program, and I was taking pre-nursing courses. After college we married and moved to Hoyt Lakes in 1980. Steve started working as a police officer and I worked at Woolworths in Virginia."
When their sons Jeromy and David were pre-school age, Linda Stoks returned to college to complete her coursework for a nursing degree. "I graduated from RN school and was hired at the White Community Hospital on June 13, 1988. We had another son in 1989, Christopher. I worked for 30 years at the Aurora hospital and retired on June 13, 2018 (after 30 years, to the day). I enjoyed my nursing career, the patients I cared for and the people I worked with."
On Feb. 4, 1997, she was hired by the Hoyt Lakes Fire/Ambulance Department, and 20 years later, to the day, Feb. 4, 2017, became the first woman to retire from the department. "A few years prior to being hired, I was asked by then-Fire Chief Lynn Mugge to help cover the ambulance service during deer hunting season. I decided after doing that for a couple of years to apply for the job. I knew I would have to go through a lot of training for it because I had watched my Steve do this back in 1981 when he started on the department. Steve was my boss/fire chief for the majority of the years I was on the department," she said.
"There were many Friday or Saturday nights we would end up on an ambulance transfer to Duluth or sometimes the Cities. I used to tease him and tell him it was a Stoks's date night."
Steve and Linda Stoks were involved in the Colby Lake Trap Club and shot trap for many years. They also were committee members for Ducks Unlimited, with Steve being chairman for many years. They also were members of the Iron Range Car Buffs, a group which organized yearly car shows. "Steve and I loved old cars and he restored my great-grandfather's 1924 Model T," she said.
"Most of my memories of Water Carnival are of working it," Linda Stoks said. "Steve worked the law enforcement side of it, and I either worked at the hospital or as an EMT on duty. For many years the Water Carnival was put on by the fire department. I remember doing that too. Now that I am retired I plan on enjoying being with family and friends and celebrating Water Carnival."
