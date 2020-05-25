Library teacher concludes 33-year career this spring

HIBBING — Susan Schroedel is preparing to retire at the end of this school year after 33 years as a library teacher with the Hibbing School District.
Schroedel recalls it was Bill Lah, a Lincoln School principal, who helped her get her start, when he “took a chance” and hired her in August 1987.
“I will always be grateful for his confidence in me,” wrote Schroedel in a statement to the Hibbing Daily Tribune.
Below are replies Schroedel wrote in an interview, highlighting her teaching career.
HDT: What grade level (s), subject (s) did you teach?
Schroedel: I have been the library teacher at the Lincoln school for thirty-three years. For the first sixteen years, Lincoln was a junior high and then a middle school; so I taught every seventh and eighth grader. When Lincoln became a middle school, I then taught sixth graders too. In 2003, the building transitioned into an elementary school. I have been teaching all students in grades three through six for the last seventeen years. I am probably the only teacher in the district to be in the same room for their entire career. The Lincoln library has been my home for thirty-three years.
HDT: Please list any other responsibilities, such sports or extracurricular activities you were involved in.
Schroedel: For the last few years, I have been the Lincoln yearbook co-advisor, working with my colleague and friend, Kelly Zieske.
HDT: Was there a special class project or field trip that you were a part of that you would like to share?
Schroedel: As a library teacher, you do a great deal of collaborating and team teaching. It was an honor to work with some highly talented teachers, integrating library activities, technology, and informational literacy into their class projects.
HDT: What was your favorite part of teaching?
Schroedel: It is very difficult to narrow down my favorite part of teaching because there were many. Ultimately, it was the connections I made with students. I absolutely loved having personal conversations with a student about a book. I enjoyed the challenge of matching the right book to a child. When a reluctant reader would read a book I suggested and then excitedly tell me how much he/she loved the story, that was perfection.
HDT: What was the most challenging part?
Schroedel: When I was hired in 1987, Principal Lah challenged me to bring technology into the library. The first thing I did was get rid of the manual typewriter. Eventually, we converted the old card catalog and checkout system into a computerized one. Finding books went from students opening little drawers filled with cards to students searching the catalog on their IPAD. Today, students take their IPADs to the shelf and locate their books. I loved seeing the joy on their faces when they first learned how to find books all by themselves. Looking back at all the technological changes in the library, I can truthfully say that that was the most challenging part of my library teaching career.
HDT: What will you miss the most about your job once you are officially retired?
Schroedel I will miss my Lincoln home and the staff, which are my family. Of course, I will miss the students. They were the fuel that inspired me and brought me joy. I will miss the laughs and the tears. Teaching is an extremely emotional job. There were days when I would laugh hysterically in the morning and cry in the afternoon. Children have a way of bringing out our emotions; I will miss that.
HDT: What are your plans for retirement?
Schroedel: Three years ago, we bought a house near Tampa, Florida. This summer we will finally be moving there. We chose the Tampa area because my sister lives nearby, and we love visitors.
