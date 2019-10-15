HIBBING — The Hibbing Police Department on Tuesday announced that two level 3 sex offenders will have new Hibbing addresses, including one offender who is new to the community.
HPD Chief Steve Estey released information via email that John Joseph Novicky, who is new to Hibbing, will be residing in the area of 1600 block of Seventh Avenue East. Also, Mitchell Robert Sanders, who has been living in Hibbing, will be returning to the area of the 2300 block of Fifth Avenue West.
Neither Novicky or Sanders are wanted by the police at this time and have served the sentences imposed on them by the court.
In email, Estey said a community notification meeting will be held at 6 p.m. today in the Little Theater, located on the lower east side of the Hibbing Memorial Building.
All sex offenders required to register with authorities are assigned a level 1, 2, or 3 when they leave prison, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
Novicky and Sanders’s classifications as level 3 offenders means that they have been considered the highest risk to reoffend. State statute authorizes law enforcement to notify the public whenever a level 3 offender moves into the community.
HPD officers may be reached at 218-263-3601. To report criminal activity by this offender or any other individual contact 911.
