Let's get cooking

Chris Fulton from the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation presented a $1,000 donation check to Nashwauk Keewatin High School Cooking Class last Monday, Nov. 18. The check was from the Peter Burich and Gloria Sella Burich Fund.

 Carrie Manner

