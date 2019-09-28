A pair of Minnesota congressmen introduced legislation this week that would put management of the gray wolf under state control.
Again.
The bipartisan proposal – called the Gray Wolf Management Act of 2019 – was offered up Wednesday by U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, R-Minn. and U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn.
“Despite its evident recovery, the gray wolf remains listed due to arbitrary judicial decisions made thousands of miles away from gray wolf territory. In Minnesota, keeping the gray wolf on the Endangered Species List threatens our very way of life, as the animal cannot be deterred while attacks on family-owned livestock and pets increase,” Stauber said in a news release. “Minnesotans know better than Washington bureaucrats on how to manage their own wildlife population.”
The legislation is similar to the Gray Wolf Management Act of 2017, which Peterson and former U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, D-Minn., introduced in the house two years ago.
That version died with the 115th Congress.
However, efforts to remove the gray wolf from the Endangered Species Act of 1973 have intensified since then.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced in March that it had determined the wolf population had recovered enough to begin formal procedures to remove it from the endangered species list.
In a news release at the time, FWS officials said “the gray wolf, an iconic species of the American West, had all but disappeared from landscape in the lower 48 states by the early 20th century. Now it roams free in nine states and is stable and healthy throughout its current range. This constitutes one of the greatest comebacks for an animal in U.S. conservation history. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is re-affirming the success of this recovery with a proposal to remove all gray wolves from protection under Endangered Species Act (ESA).”
Soon after the FWS move, U.S. Senators Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., introduced bipartisan legislation that would not only delist the gray wolf in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota and Wyoming but also allow wolf management plans based on federal and state wildlife expertise to move forward without legal ambiguity.
The Trump administration is the fourth straight administration to pursue a formal wolf delisting, with each effort so far stopped cold by wolf protection groups and federal courts that have said previous efforts were improper or unwarranted.
In 2012, the gray wolf was removed from the Endangered Species Act after a lengthy delisting process. That ruling returned management to the states and allowed state agencies to hold wolf trapping and hunting seasons for a couple of years before a federal judge ruled that the Service had erred in taking wolves off the endangered list too soon.
That decision was upheld in 2017 by a federal appeals court decision.
•••
Gray wolves in the U.S. outside Alaska first received endangered species protections in 1974 when fewer than 1,000 remained — all of them in Northeastern Minnesota — after centuries of unregulated hunting, trapping and poisoning.
Now there are an estimated 6,000 wolves, mostly in the upper Great Lakes and northern Rocky Mountain west.
According to FWS officials, the population in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota is about 4,400 strong, with the Northern Rocky Mountains population (Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, eastern Oregon and Washington and north-central Utah) standing at around 1,700.
There are an estimated 12,000-14,000 wolves in eastern Canada and 15,000 in western Canada, each of which is connected to the adjacent gray wolf population in the US. Wolves have also begun to expand into northern California and western Oregon and western Washington.
“The facts are clear and indisputable—the gray wolf no longer meets the definition of a threatened or endangered species,” said David Bernhardt, acting secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior, said in an emailed statement in March. “Today the wolf is thriving on its vast range, and it is reasonable to conclude it will continue to do so in the future.”
Federal law mandates that the Service delist species once they have recovered and turn management back to the states.
Part of the process includes a 60-day window for public comment (which was extended this time around and included a public hearing in June in Brainerd).
That comment period ended on July 15.
Under the rules of the ESA, once the FWS determines that a species is no longer threatened or endangered throughout all or a significant portion of its range, the Service must publish in the Federal Register a proposed rule to remove the species from the Lists of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants in title 50 of the Code of Federal Regulations and then make a final determination on the proposal within one year thereafter.
FWS officials haven’t published the rule yet.
•••
According to the most recent wolf population survey in the state done in 2018, there are approximately 465 packs in Minnesota that average a mid-winter pack size of 4.85. That number puts the population estimate at about 2,655.
Twenty years earlier, in 1988, the DNR estimated the population size to be approximately 1,521 wolves in 233 packs. In 1998 the pack size was estimated to be 385 with a population of 2,445 wolves statewide.
The DNR, along with other state agencies, conducts formal population surveys every five years but since 2013 officials have been keeping closer, less informal, yearly tabs on the animal via several methods, said Tom Rusch, DNR Wildlife Manager in Tower.
“There was a court battle or something and we just thought anytime you’re estimating every five years you miss stuff. It can go up or down without you recording that. So now on an annual basis we have better data,” Rusch said during an interview for a Mesabi Daily News story published this spring.
Officials use information gathered through radio collars, fly overs, sightings during the annual moose survey, track sightings and other means to constantly update the database.
In 1988, according to the DNR’s survey results, the total wolf range was about 60,299 kilometers or just over 37,000 miles. Today that range is 111,862 kilometers or nearly 70,000 miles.
“In St. Louis County, it’s not changing there are wolves everywhere but when you get into western Minnesota and the Red River Valley that’s where wolf expansion has taken place, Rusch said. “The wolf range is basically forested Minnesota which now includes southeast Minnesota. We’ve got wolves down in Rochester.”
