Assumption Catholic School students ski through deep snow in Hibbing Tuesday morning. The students are taking part in a several week skiing class which will teach them the basics of the sport. After getting comfortable on skis the students will get to enjoy a day at Carey Lake and try the wooded trails.

-

Cross country skis are laid out on a snowbank for Assumption Catholic School students to use for an hour of winter sports in Hibbing Tuesday morning. The students are taking part in a several week skiing class which will teach them the basics of the sport. After getting comfortable on skis the students will get to enjoy a day at Carey Lake and try the wooded trails.

