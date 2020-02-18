Assumption Catholic School students ski through deep snow in Hibbing Tuesday morning. The students are taking part in a several week skiing class which will teach them the basics of the sport. After getting comfortable on skis the students will get to enjoy a day at Carey Lake and try the wooded trails.
-
Cross country skis are laid out on a snowbank for Assumption Catholic School students to use for an hour of winter sports in Hibbing Tuesday morning. The students are taking part in a several week skiing class which will teach them the basics of the sport. After getting comfortable on skis the students will get to enjoy a day at Carey Lake and try the wooded trails.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.