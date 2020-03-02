Learning about massage

Paula VanBaalen, on right, talks with visitor Hallie Blenkush at an Open House Thursday, Feb. 27, in Ohana Therapeutic Massage for the new Ohana School of Massage. The Open House was held to provide the opportunity for people to come in and tour the facilities, talk to massage therapists, and explore the possibilities of training to become a licensed massage therapist. Ohana School of Massage will begin its Spring 2020 program April 6.
