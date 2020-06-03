Candidate filings closed in Minnesota on Tuesday with one incumbent state representative dropping out of the 2020 race at the 11th hour.
Rep. Sandy Layman, R-Cohasset, said Tuesday she would retire and not seek re-election in House District 5B against DFL candidate Joe Abeyta. Republican Spencer Igo filed to replace her on the ballot.
"I had initially planned to seek a third term but recently I have recognized that now is time for me to have more flexibility to prioritize my private life," Layman said through a statement.
A former commissioner of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board, Layman was first elected to the 5B seat in 2016, defeating incumbent DFLer Tom Anzelc, in one of most contested seats on the Iron Range. She won a re-election bid in 2018 over Itasca County Sheriff Pat Medure.
In her two terms, Layman was a driving force behind rural broadband efforts, partnering with DFL Rep. Rob Ecklund of International Falls to author bills that sought to close the technology gap between the rural and urban areas of Minnesota.
"While I am not seeking re-election, residents should remember that I will continue to represent them until a new state representative is seated in 2021,” Layman said. There is more work to be done for my district and I anticipate returning for a special session yet this summer.”
District 5B represents a large portion of Itasca County and parts of Cass County. Abeyta and Igo will be the only two names on the ballot in November.
Abeyta is a Local 49 operating engineer, Iraq war veteran and city councilor in LaPrairie. Igo is a field representative for U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber. Stauber also filed for re-election and won the Republican endorsement for the Eighth Congressional District.
He will face a primary challenger in Harry Robb Welty, who squared off with the congressman in 2016. Quinn Nystrom will run unopposed after winning the DFL endorsement and Judith Schwartzbacker filed for the Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis party.
Filings around the region
Only one statewide seat is up for grabs in November when U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, a Democrat, seeks a full-term re-election bid. Smith was appointed to the seat in 2018 after former Sen. Al Franken resigned and won a race that year to finish off the final two years of the term.
Four other Democrats have filed as primary opponents: Steve Carlson, Ahmad R. Hassan, Paula Overby, Christopher Lovell Seymore, Sr.
Republican Jason Lewis, a former congressman from Minnesota’s Second Congressional District, won the Republican endorsement to face Smith in November. Lewis served in Congress from 2017 to 2019, but was defeated by Democrat Angie Craig in 2018.
He also has primary challengers in John L. Berman, Bob "Again" Carney Jr., Cynthia Gail and James Reibestein.
Kevin O'Connor of Legal Marijuana Now and Oliver Steinberg of Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis also filed for the seat.
State Senate District 3: Incumbent DFLer Tom Bakk of Cook will face Republican Christopher Hogan of Cook.
State Senate District 5: Incumbent Republican Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids has three opponents in November: Rita Albrecht, a DFLer from Bemidji; Dennis Barsness of Grassroots - Legalize Cannabis and Robyn Smith of Legal Marijuana Now.
State Senate District 6: Incumbent DFLer David Tomoassoni of Chisholm will have a primary challenger in Christopher Horoshak of Cotton. Republican John J. Moren is unopposed for the GOP nomination.
State House District 3A: Rob Ecklund, the DFL incumbent from International Falls, heads to November against Republican Thomas Manninen of Littlefork.
State House District 6A: DFL incumbent Julie Sandstede and Republican Robert Farnsworth, both of Hibbing, will face off in November.
State House District 6B: Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, will seek re-election against Republican Julie Buria of Virginia.
