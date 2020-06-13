Lands it!

Ariella Reynolds watchs as the disc she threw lands in the basket Tuesday afternoon in Virginia’s Olcott Park. Reynolds was enjoying the summer afternoon playing with her family.

 MARK SAUER

Ariella Reynolds watchs as the disc she threw lands in the basket Tuesday afternoon in Virginia’s Olcott Park. Reynolds was enjoying the summer afternoon playing with her family.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments