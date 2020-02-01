BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Chris Knight, publisher of the Mesabi Daily News, Hibbing Daily Tribune and Chisholm Tribune Press, was elected president of the Minnesota Newspaper Association at the organization’s annual meeting Friday.
Knight also serves as regional president and publisher for Adams Publishing Group's northern region.
Knight replaces Karin Ramige of McLeod Publishing in Glencoe.
Justin Lessman of Jackson County Pilot is the first vice president, Chad Koenen of Henning Publications is second vice president and Crystal Miller of Albert Lea Tribune is third vice president. Other board members are Diann Drew of Alexandria Echo Press, Mark Weber of APG – East Central Minnesota, Tara Brandl of Tracy Area Headlight Herald and newly elected Lisa Schwarz of the St. Cloud Times.
Knight began his career at Manney's Shopper in Virginia and later worked for Skoglund Outdoor Advertising. He became advertising director at the Mesabi Daily News in 1995, then publisher in 2005.
