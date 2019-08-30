Kiwanis Club provides cool treats

The Chisholm Kiwanis Club covered the cost of ice cream cones Thursday for children attending the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota summer meal program. The program, called Meet Up and Chow Down, provides lunches at no cost to children in Chisholm and other communities on the Iron Range during the summer months.
