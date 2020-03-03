Kinship mentoring

Children in the Early Years of the Hibbing Kinship Mentoring Program are pictured at a holiday party held back in December, at the Greenhaven School in Hibbing. The Hibbing Kinship Mentoring Program offers three group mentoring sessions to about 55 kids from Hibbing and Chisholm. All the kids get an opportunity to practice social skills with peers under the guidance of an adult mentor. Meanwhile, those in third through six grades participate in field trips.

 Photo submitted

Children in the Early Years of the Hibbing Kinship Mentoring Program are pictured at a holiday party held back in December, at the Greenhaven School in Hibbing. The Hibbing Kinship Mentoring Program offers three group mentoring sessions to about 55 kids from Hibbing and Chisholm. All the kids get an opportunity to practice social skills with peers under the guidance of an adult mentor. Meanwhile, those in third through six grades participate in field trips.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments