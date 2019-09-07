The Itasca County Board of Commissioners this week paved the way for a new juvenile residential treatment facility to be built in Grand Rapids.
The board held a public hearing this past Tuesday to consider host approval for a bond for North Homes and to consider adoption of the resolution approving the issuance of revenue obligations by the City of Deer River to finance a project by North Homes, Inc. The City of Deer River has agreed to issue bonds for the North Homes project but county host approval is necessary because the project being financed will be located in Grand Rapids and not Deer River.
North Homes President Jim Christmas explained to the board that this would be necessary funding for a “very, very important project.” In fact, Christmas said North Homes is one of the first to provide this service in the region.
The facility North Homes would like to create would be one for kids with very, very disturbed circumstances, explained Christmas who said plans are to break ground on the facility this fall and complete construction spring of 2020.
According to Christmas, the facility would provide 32 beds to place juvenile residents from the region.
He said, currently, “most of these kids have to go out of state for these services.”
After the public hearing, Commissioner Terry Snyder made a motion to approve the bond request, Commissioner Ben DeNucci supported the motion and the action passed.
Commissioner Burl Ives was absent, with notice.
