Kicking off with a twist

Assumption Catholic School students from kindergarten to 6th grade kick off their Catholic School's Week 50's themed sock hop by dancing the twist for their parents.

 Mark Sauer/Mesabi Daily News

Assumption Catholic School students from kindergarten to 6th grade kick off their Catholic School’s Week 50’s themed sock hop by dancing the twist for their parents.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments