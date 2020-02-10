Key club joins Kiwanis

Pictured are Samantha McIntyre, Clara Nelson, Jaelyn Jordan and Mya Pessenda. Samantha is a junior and the other young ladies are sophomores they were having fun with the kids fishing game and also happy the concession stand had heat. Volunteering gives them not only the opportunity to help others, they can use for scholarship applications and / or employment opportunities.

 Carla Magnuson

