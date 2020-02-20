Keeping watch

A tiny Boreal Owl perches in the trees in the Sax-Zim bog about 25 miles south of Hibbing earlier this month. A rare daytime sight, the Boreal Owl is often the size of a squirrel and hunts small rodents after dark. The elusive Boreal Owl tends to be a favorite among “birders” and local photographers.

 A. Paul Sajevic

