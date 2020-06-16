Hibbing Firefighters were hard at work Tuesday morning polishing their skills to force open doors and vent roofs thanks to a training platform provided by the Cloquet Fire Department. Firefighters maintain an ongoing training schedule throughout the year to make sure they are ready for any incident.
City of Hibbing firefighters train with chainsaws to open a roof Tuesday morning.
Hibbing firefighters take turns forcing open locked doors during Tuesday morning’s training.
photos by Mark Sauer/Mesabi Daily News
