Junior League celebrates 20 years

Hibbing Municipal Golf Course Junior League celebrated 20 years at their annual end of season scramble on Monday afternoon at the course. Thirty kids ages 9-16 participated in the event and afterward were treated to lunch, prizes, trophies and even a visit from the ice-cream truck.

 Carrie Manner

