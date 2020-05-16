HIBBING — St. Louis County Board Chair Mike Jugovich announced his reelection campaign Friday by highlighting his experience in the public works and transportation issues and leading the seven-member board in battling COVID-19.
Jugovich, of Chisholm, is seeking a second, four-year term as the commissioner for the 7th District in Hibbing. He plans to file at the county courthouse in Duluth on Tuesday morning. He’s so far drawn no challengers.
“I am thrilled to announce that I am running for a second term,” Jugovich wrote in a statement sent to the Hibbing Daily Tribune. “In these challenging times, I believe now more than ever, St. Louis County needs strong, experienced leadership and I look forward to continuing to provide that needed direction.”
Jugovich credits taking a political science class at Hibbing Community College for inspiring him to begin what has since become a 20-plus year career in public service. After three terms as mayor of Chisholm, he was elected in November 2016 to become the new county commissioner representing the 7th District and eventually served as the Public Works and Transportation Chair, as well as chair of Central Management and Intergovernmental Committee in the 6,860-square-mile county in northeast Minnesota.
“I enjoy hearing from residents, and I want them to know I am here to help,” he said. “My objective remains using my platform to make a difference in the lives of residents of the seventh district.”
This past January, Jugovich was elected by his fellow commissioners to replace Duluth-based Commissioner Patrick Boyle as new chair thanks to a rotational schedule. His first meeting involved leading a board in discussions on refugee resettlement. He’s since overseen input and votes from the commissioners on the county-Teamsters union contract, the approval of short term rentals and the declaration of a countywide emergency concerning COVID-19.
Now seeking to remain in his position, Jugovich said he hopes to continue the board’s “aggressive approach” toward addressing public safety for the 200,000 county residents and maintaining their roads, bridges, as well as infrastructure including broadband, all amid the economic and societal challenges that come with the spread of the coronavirus.
“These are certainly unprecedented times that require effective direction including focus on partnerships with state and federal agencies in order to help fight COVID-19, as well as secure funding for those in need of property tax relief,” he said. He added. “I believe in the work that the county board is doing, and I hope that the residents of the seventh district will re-elect me in order to continue my mission of improving the lives of all residents.”
