VIRGINIA — A judge has thrown out one of two charges the suspect in April’s drive-by shooting in Virginia sought to be dismissed in a filing.
Dayton Joseph Konecny, 23, of Mountain Iron had been charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree assault and a stand alone charge for drive-by shooting in connection with his alleged incident involving two other two people earlier this year near 11th Street S. and 1st Ave. S. in Virginia.
Last month, Konecny asked Sixth District Judge Gary J. Pagliaccetti in Virginia, where he requested the court to dismiss one charge of attempted murder and one charge of assault.
Konecny sought to have the assault charge dismissed arguing that one of the individuals, identified in court records as “T.J.,” was not involved in the escalation of a so-called business deal between Konecny and two other men.
Pagliacceti dismissed the assault charge citing a lack of probable cause. The judge said in his ruling that while shooting at or near T.J. with a gun constituted assault, “there is no evidence in the record that T.J. sustained substantial bodily harm.”
On the attempted murder charge, however, Pagliaccetti stayed the accusation, saying prosecutors aren’t required to prove intent and that there was sufficient evidence “for a reasonable person to conclude that Defendant recklessly dicharged a firearm toward T.J.’s occupied motor vehicle.”
The judge also dismissed the claim from defense lawyers that T.J. was not the intended target and therefore could not qualify as an attempted murder charge. “Defendant’s claim that he was not to shoot T.J. is not a defense to an attempted murder charge relating to T.J.,” he wrote.
Konency remains charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder, one count of second-degree assault and a separate count of drive-by shooting, all felonies. He was arrested May 2 following the April 28 incident in Virginia. Police used traffic cameras to identify a truck that was being driven by Konecny, which was tracked from the Second Avenue Short Stop heading toward the shooting location around the time of the incident. Konecny and his truck were later located in Gilbert, where police also found a photo of Konecny and T.J. together.
