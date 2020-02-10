2020 Jacket Jamboree Court

The official Jacket Jamboree Court for 2020 pose on the front steps of the Hibbing High School on Monday. The annual tradition will culminate with the Jacket Jamboree coronation ceremony at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the HHS auditorium. Here are the candidates from left in back: Daniel Schwartz, Peter Jensen, Austin Hill, Hunter Carpenter, Noah Anderson and Dominic Warzecha. In front: Claire Furlong, Hannah Kaim, Gabby Vincent, Kayla LaVinge, Alayna Miller and Cady Rancourt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.