2020 Jacket Jamboree Court

The official Jacket Jamboree Court for 2020 pose on the front steps of the Hibbing High School on Monday. The annual tradition will culminate with the Jacket Jamboree coronation ceremony at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the HHS auditorium. Here are the candidates from left in back: Daniel Schwartz, Peter Jensen, Austin Hill, Hunter Carpenter, Noah Anderson and Dominic Warzecha. In front: Claire Furlong, Hannah Kaim, Gabby Vincent, Kayla LaVinge, Alayna Miller and Cady Rancourt.

 Photo submitted

The official Jacket Jamboree Court for 2020 pose on the front steps of the Hibbing High School on Monday. The annual tradition will culminate with the Jacket Jamboree coronation ceremony at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the HHS auditorium. Here are the candidates from left in back: Daniel Schwartz, Peter Jensen, Austin Hill, Hunter Carpenter, Noah Anderson and Dominic Warzecha. In front: Claire Furlong, Hannah Kaim, Gabby Vincent, Kayla LaVinge, Alayna Miller and Cady Rancourt.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments