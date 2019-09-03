GRAND RAPIDS — A Cass Lake man accused of killing his girlfriend's four-year-old son made an appearance in Itasca County District Court on Tuesday.
Kevin Daniel Jackson, 28, is facing a maximum of 40 years in prison for one count of second-degree murder, according to a press release from the Itasca County Attorney’s Office. In the Rule 8 hearing — his second appearance in court since being charged — the judge maintained the amount of bail at $1 million with conditions and $2 million without conditions. An omnibus hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Oct. 7 in Grand Rapids.
According to court documents, Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam officially charged Jackson on Aug. 23, two days after officers responded to a report that the boy was “not breathing in Inger, a community about 37 miles northwest of Grand Rapids along the Bowstring River of the Leech Lake Indian Reservation.
“Officers, his mother, and later ambulance personnel administered CPR and other-life saving efforts that proved unsuccessful and the child was pronounced dead,” the complaint reads. Officers took notice of bruising near the boy’s eyes and flight medical personnel reported that he might have been suffocated to death. The medical examiner would report that the boy died from “petechial hemorrhages in both eyes and face, abrasion on the nose and bruising on the neck.”
The mother’s brother told investigators that he was in his bedroom in the house when he heard the boy crying at about 2:30 p.m. that day last month in the living room. He described how he left his room and “saw the child facing down on a couch covered in a blanket and that Jackson was standing over the child wearing a pair of rubber gloves,” the complaint reads. He heard Jackson state “*uck,” before taking off his gloves, before he walked back into his bedroom.
A short time later, the brother heard the boy crying, left his bedroom, saw Jackson holding the boy and again walked back into his bedroom, the complaint reads. At about 5 p.m., he heard the boy’s mother screaming and “asking Jason what happened” and then “saw the child on the floor and the child’s mother attempting to perform CPR,” while “Jackson was sitting in the living room and acting weird and screaming.”
The brother explained how Jackson left the house and the mother took her boy outside, called 911 and continued CPR, the complaint reads. He told investigators that “Jackson has a history of substance abuse and believed that Jackson may be using drugs because of the way he was acting.”
Investigators would find Jackson at a nearby home, where he was “sitting on a trampoline to the rear of the residence,” the complaint reads. Investigators noted that Jackson told them, “He was screaming.”
Authorities reported that Jackson explained that he “was living at a treatment facility and has been staying at the residence for the past few days,” the complaint reads. “Jackson stated that he was sleeping downstairs with the child’s mother, and that he woke up to the child’s mother yelling at him and asking why the child was on the floor.”
The mother told investigators that she and her boyfriend used methamphetamine the previous night and described how she slept most of that next day and Jackson got to bed at about 4 p.m, the complaint reads. “She thought Jackson’s statement was weird, that she went upstairs and found her son lying on the living room couch wrapped in blankets, that she unwrapped him and saw that his lips were blue, and that she administered CPR and called 911.”
Criminal records show that Jackson has previously been convicted of two felonies, one gross misdemeanor and seven misdemeanors, including counts of a controlled substance crime in the fifth degree and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He remains on probation for a 2015 drug offense and has a probation violation warrant for his arrest based on allegations of absconding from chemical dependency residential treatment, failing to attend domestic violence treatment, failing to attend an opioid treatment program and failing to attend mental health treatment programming and use of methamphetamine.
