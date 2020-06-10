At the regular meeting of the Itasca County Board Tuesday, June 9, commissioners voted between two options for building a new Itasca County Jail. The project is a requirement by the State of Minnesota. Commissioners voted 3 to 2 in favor of a modified “Orange Site” plan to remodel and expand the existing facility, and update court rooms at the courthouse. The approved plan does not include the purchase of the Grand Rapids Fire Hall property as previously discussed.
Commissioners Terry Snyder, Leo Trunt and Ben DeNucci voted in favor of the orange site. Commissioners Davin Tinquist and Burl Ives voted against.
The second proposed plan was known as the “Green Site” which planned for a new build on a green space featuring a law enforcement center housing the sheriff’s offices, county attorney offices, courtrooms and probation, and the jail.
Commissioners expressed their views on the decision prior to the final vote. As the discussion began, DeNucci emphasized the county’s efforts to make the process of deciding on a jail site to be as transparent as possible. He cited the numerous town hall meetings that were hosted throughout the county, meetings and conversations with county residents.
“We have put transparency in the process at the forefront,” said DeNucci. He continued, “We’ve heard you, the public through conversation and survey.”
Tinquist echoed these thoughts in his opening statements regarding the project. He acknowledged his opinion is formed with his construction experience in mind. Tinquist expressed concerns of the budget for the project increasing with the orange option.
“You don’t have as tight of a budget as you do on a new build,” said Tinquist.
Snyder acknowledged that the green site is also a good option, but that the efficiency and access to the public which the orange site provides is more important. He added that they could challenge the architects of the project to manipulate the design to fit what rooms are really necessary to the update.
“I believe a version of the orange or blue concept would have a lot more merit in my mind,” echoed Trunt. The “blue” concept is a modified version of the orange option that wouldn’t include the purchase of the Grand Rapids Fire Hall.
Ives’ concerns focused primarily on the cost of the jail to the taxpayers of Itasca County. He expressed concern for the high price tag that comes with acquiring property for the orange site and suggested only building a jail as required by the State of Minnesota.
“I can’t justify spending more money on the orange project than the green project for what I get for bang for the buck.” He added, “If I thought the orange plan was a great plan, I’d be all over it.”
The county had submitted a request to the state to present a referendum to voters this November for a 1% local sales and use tax to help pay for the project, rather than increase property taxes. The sales and use tax was estimated to generate $3.8- 4 million annually. At this time, the State of Minnesota is not approving any proposed sales and use tax.
Conceptual estimates for the cost of each option were $64.6 million for the green site and $54.7 million for the orange site in March, without concrete numbers for land acquisition to be determined through negotiations. Ives presented his own figures this week and estimated the difference between the options would be approximately $7.6 million more for the orange site than the green. This takes into consideration an estimated cost for purchasing the buildings and land downtown Grand Rapids at $4.6 million (Orange Site) and $200,000 for the 13 acres of property located south of the Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport (Green Site).
Ives made a motion to build only a new jail on the “Green Site.” This motion failed with two votes in favor and three against.
“I just hope the board here thinks about how our tax payers are going to pay for this,” stated Ives following the vote. He added, “Our survey says 47% says they want a green site, a new justice center.”
A motion was then made to build on the orange site, with the purchase of commercial buildings on the corner of Pokegama Avenue North and Fourth Street, but not including the purchase of the Grand Rapids Fire Hall. The motion passed 3 to 2.
Following the vote, Tinquist stated that he will support all efforts with the “Orange Site” going forward despite voting against the motion. Ives expressed frustration with not being able to have the public present at Tuesday’s meeting.
