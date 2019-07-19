IRRRB demo program at work

A blighted house at 809 Northwest Third St. was demolished last Thursday in Chisholm. A grant from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) helped cover a portion of the demolition cost. This is the first of five structures to be demolished this year in Chisholm.
