IRRRB demo program at work

A blighted house at 809 Northwest Third St. was demolished last Thursday in Chisholm.  A grant from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) helped cover a portion of the demolition cost.  This is the first of five structures to be demolished this year in Chisholm.

 Marie Tolonen

A blighted house at 809 Northwest Third St. was demolished last Thursday in Chisholm. A grant from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) helped cover a portion of the demolition cost. This is the first of five structures to be demolished this year in Chisholm.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments