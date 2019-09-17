CHISHOLM – More than 150 people have signed up for the 2019 Walk To End Alzheimer’s Iron Range scheduled for Saturday at Valentini’s Supper Club in Chisholm.
“The Alzheimer’s Association this year has put Chisholm on the map again and has sanctioned our walk as the inaugural Iron Range Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” Christine Nelson, co-chair for this years walk, said in a presentation last week to the Chisholm City Council.
The annual walk raised more $14,000 in 2018. This year, as was the case in the two years prior, all of the money raised is set to remain in the Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. And excitement for the walk in Chisholm has become apparent as an increased number of people continue to donate to the cause.
As of Monday, there were 152 people on 27 teams registered, according to the Alzheimer’s Association website. So far, the walk has raised $24,625, or 99 percent of its $25,000 goal, according to figures on the site. “Seventy-five percent of the dollars goes directly to patient care, caregiver support and a 24-hour support line,” Nelson told the councilors.
For the past two years, the event had been called A Walk to Remember and was not sanctioned, but rather was held in conjunction with one taking place in Duluth. Now, in her third year of coordinating the local walk, Nelson cited the support of the community and its businesses as a factor in selecting Chisholm as the venue for the walk for the past two years and again this year.
“The community of Chisholm and the business community were so welcoming,” Nelson said.
Participants are being encouraged to check in with coffee and donuts beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Valentini’s, followed by an opening ceremony in the Jubilee Foods parking lot at 10 a.m. and the walk at 10:20. The walk will follow a predetermined route from the Jubilee lot to Kiwanis park around the walking trail on the north end of Longyear Lake. The event is scheduled to go on rain or shine.
The council was receptive to a verbal request by Nelson to declare Sept. 21 as Alzheimer’s Awareness Day in Chisholm, and plans to issue a letter of support.
The Hibbing City Council has a similar request on its agenda for its next meeting.
Teams or individuals may register or make donations at: www.alz.org/walk. You may also register on the day of the walk. There is no set amount to register. Participants who raise $100 or more receive a free T-shirt.
