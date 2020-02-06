The Iron Range Tourism Bureau has announced it received $50,000 in a Regional Trails Grant to support local trail improvement projects.
The Minnesota Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board will provide the funding, which will be distributed this year through the Northern St. Louis County Trails Task Force, a committee that meets monthly in Eveleth.
“Qualifying projects will require $10,000 or less, will foster the development and long-term sustainability of quality recreational trails and facilities in Northern St Louis County, and will demonstrate that they cannot be served by other, existing grant sources, including grant-in-aid funding,” Iron Range Tourism Bureau Director Beth Pierce wrote in a recent press release emailed to the Hibbing Daily Tribune. “A one-to-one funding match is required, but may include in-kind labor and donated materials or other services.”
For Trails Task Force Co-Chair Bruce Beste, the new grant program is a positive development for the region.
“There are recreational clubs out there that don’t have the resources or structure to apply for more well-known grants,” Beste said in a statement. “Here is an opportunity if they need $3,000, $4,000 or $5,000 to do a project or buy a piece of equipment. It’s going to help some of those smaller clubs get things done.”
In addition to being in St. Louis County, projects must also be in the IRRR service area. Recreation clubs, cities, townships, tribal units of government, counties and nonprofits are eligible to apply.
“We’ve known for many years that trail development is economic development,” Pierce said. “Trails attract visitors and workforce, and increase property values and recreational opportunities for locals. Millions of dollars are being spent on trail development in this area right now, and that’s a great thing. What this new grant will do is allow some of the smaller clubs and organizations to purchase equipment or complete projects that are relatively low-dollar and might not qualify for other grants.”
The Trails Task Force grant guidelines and applications can be accessed by calling Pierce at 218-749-8161 or emailing beth@ironrange.org. Grants applications will be accepted through April 20, with awards made on May 26.
The Iron Range Tourism Bureau is a destination marketing organization that serves the communities of Hoyt Lakes, Embarrass, Aurora, Biwabik, Gilbert, Eveleth, Virginia, Mountain Iron, Chisholm, Hibbing and surrounding areas. The Northern St Louis County Trails Task Force is open to anyone with an interest in trails.
