IRON RANGE — The Iron Range will be back on the big screen as filming of a hockey-based movie is set to begin next year, bringing with it “The Office” star Jenna Fischer.
Fischer will play a Minnesota-based hockey mom and caregiver to another character, according to the Star Tribune, for the sports drama “Way of the Warriors.”
The film was written by John Montague, who launched a fundraising campaign last year to make it a possibility. It will be directed Lee Kirk and star his wife, Fischer.
“It’s a very inspirational movie about family, about friendship, about coming of age and ultimately about dealing with one’s mortality,’’ Montague said in an interview with the Mesabi Daily News last year.
Eveleth will have a prominent role in the movie and as of October 2018, Montague planned filming locations in Virginia, Hibbing, Chisholm, Grand Rapids, Eveleth and the Lake Vermilion area. According to the Star Tribune, it will also film — in part — at Duluth and St. Paul locations.
“The family in our story and the town is based in Eveleth, but the locations in the film are all over the Iron Range,’’ Montague said.
The basis of the film, the Star Tribune reports, is how a small town comes together during a hockey season that comes down to small town and big city state tournament between Eveleth and Edina.
Fischer is no stranger to the hockey world, the Star Tribune reported, holding a long-running feud with “The Office” co-star John Krasinski. He supports the Boston Bruins, while Fischer is a St. Louis Blues fan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.