ST. PAUL, Minn. — An Iron Range native is hooked on the sport of sailing and is using the lessons he learned during his adventures on the waters to motivate others.
Gary Valentini, a 1981 Chisholm High School graduate, now of St. Paul, Minn. is tapping into his sailing experiences to author a self-help book that he plans to call, “Hold Fast: Life Lessons Learned Sailing.”
Valentini said he was introduced to sailing relatively late in life. When he was in his early 30s, a co-worker first invited him to go sailing. About a year later, he joined the Wayzata Yacht Club in Wayzata, Minn.
In 2011, Valentini purchased his own boat, a 1976 model Oday II Daysailor that he named, “The Endurance.”
The boat’s former owner was a dear friend of Valentini’s, who at 44 years old, lost his life to cancer. “It was very sad, and he was amazed by what I did with the boat,” Valentini said.
Valentini’s extensive sailing adventures have since taken him to the Atlantic Ocean, San Francisco, Calif., Charleston, S.C., St. Augustine, Fla., the Puget Sound, Wash., and Lake Superior. Once he sails the coast of southern California, Valentini said he will meet his goal of sailing all four coastlines of the United States.
Along the way, he also plans to continue meeting new friends. “You meet people all over the world and over the country and become friends so fast from sailing a boat,” Valentini said.
Despite all the companions he’s acquired along the way, there appears to be a lack of Iron Rangers who share Valentini’s passion for sailing.
“I’m probably the only sailor, yacht racer ever to come off the Iron Range,” Valentini joked.
As an instructor at the Wayzata Yacht Club’s sailing school, Valentini said he teaches others about the sport of sailing and the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle.
“The sailing school helps keep kids off the street and out of trouble,” he said.
A regular competitor in the Wayzata Yacht Club race called “The Shackleton Cup,” Valentini is one of less than a dozen die-hard sailors from the club who continue their season into November.
There are two components to the Shackleton Cup: the most round trips (approximately 4.2 nautical miles) from Wayzata to Excelsior, Minn., and the last one in for the season.
The small cubby of The Endurance does not allow Valentini to escape the harsh weather.
“We sail snowstorms but sometimes the weather is better than in October,” Valentini said.
In April of 2018, Valentini was featured in the French sailing magazine, Voile Sail for his cold weather sailing adventures.
“They thought it was amazing we would sail in those conditions,” he said.
New friends have since invited him to hit the water with them. Valentini said he hasn’t ruled out the invitation and would someday like to plan an event to commemorate D-Day.
For now, Valentini is focused on his next adventure: sailing in Quebec City, Canada.
