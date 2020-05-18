IRON RANGE — Firefighters on the Iron Range were called to two separate fires this past weekend.
A structure fire involving a garage in the backyard of a residence was behind two calls last Saturday evening and early Sunday morning in Chisholm, according to a social media post from the Friends of the Northland FireWire.
Chisholm Fire Chief Bob Brown on Monday confirmed the calls saying that firefighters with his department responded to the structure fire at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday at 300 Northwest Second Avenue and soon after extinguished the blaze.
Firefighters were called back to the scene at 2:45 a.m. Sunday to find the garage engulfed in flames. The Hibbing Fire Department was also called out to the scene that day.
The incident remains under investigation with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
No injuries were reported.
Grass fire spreads in Great-Scott Township
Firefighters from Kinney-Great Scott, Buhl, Cherry, Fayal Township, along with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources responded to a fire in Great Scott Township on Sunday, according to another post on social media by the Friends of the Northland FireWire group.
The fire was reported at 3:15 p.m. on the 5000 block of County Highway 25 on Sunday, according to the report. The blaze started as a grass fire and then spread and impacted a dozen vehicles and a couple of outbuildings.
One person was treated for possible smoke inhalation, according to the report. No other injuries were reported.
The Buhl Ambulance Service provided medical standby and the Fayal Fire Department provided its rehabilitation trailer.
