Frank Hibbing could sense iron nearby when he and his team camped beneath a grove of towering white pines on the western Mesaba Iron Range. Indeed, they would discover one of the biggest iron ore reserves in history in January 1892. The rest is history.
But forgotten is this. That spring a typhoid epidemic threatened to wipe out the camp. Hibbing personally recruited Dr. Dana C. Rood to join him in the deep woods of northern Minnesota. Rood’s care allowed the miners to stay and convinced others to come. It would be the beginning of the Rood hospital, which served the community named for Hibbing in different forms for generations to come.
Just a few years later, in 1899, a young man burned red with scarlet fever in a hospital bed at Escanaba, Mich. At age 18, he was older than most scarlet fever victims. A doctor explained how the local schools could disinfect their classrooms using bed sheets soaked with an innovative new chemical called formaldehyde. Though the method seems crude, similar means are used to disinfect hospitals to this day.
That young man in the hospital would live but he was quarantined for several weeks. As soon as he could he left Michigan to join his older brother in a place called Hibbing, Minn.
That man was Victor L. Power. He would go on to become Hibbing’s most significant mayor, building and then moving a modern city after a political battle with the Oliver Mining Company. But had Power not been quarantined he might have accidentally spread the disease, perhaps killing several of modern Hibbing’s ancestors.
Hibbing history is rife with stories of epidemics. Rarely were they as far-reaching as the Covid-19 pandemic we contend with today. But they were common. Doctors and patients alike had a system for handling them. Medical science was far less advanced, meaning that many more died from disease than would have today.
Hattie Mosley was probably the only African American woman in Hibbing for most of the 30 years she spent here working as a nurse. Arriving from Illinois in 1906 Mosley worked at the Rood Hospital. She couldn’t read or write, but instead used folk remedies and personal experience to treat common ailments.
The town’s wealthy residents would hire her to care for aging or sickly relatives. But Mosley would also make rounds through the poorest neighborhoods in town, providing folk medicine and basic care to people who could not afford the hospital.
Mosley served on the front lines of arguably the worst pandemic to hit Hibbing, Minnesota or the United States in modern history: the 1918 Spanish Flu outbreak.
Now, to correct the historical record, this disease was probably not Spanish in origin. That term was coined for political reasons to coincide with American distrust of Europe during World War I. Some scientists believe the flu emerged from the plains of Kansas, where a bird flu mutated in pigs and was transmitted to humans. Nevertheless, more than one-third of the world’s population contracted the disease. It killed 50 million people worldwide, including 475,000 in the United States alone.
The disease frightened the population, much like stories of Covid-19 frighten us today. People were dying and many medical workers even feared doing their job.
Mosley, however, worked with the sickest patients throughout the epidemic. She also worked with the children, who appreciated her gentle demeanor. It bears mentioning that people at the time believed black people were immune from white diseases. This sort of thinking was common at the time, and might explain why Mosley was expected to do so much of the work.
Mosley was lucky to survive the outbreak, but did so for a reason. For among her strange remedies — many of which included moonshine — she incorporated the practice of personal hygiene and constant hand washing. She washed the patients every day and kept herself clean at all times.
This, more than anything, might explain why Mosley survived the outbreak, and why most of her patients did, too.
She also provided something else often lacking in medical practices at the time: compassion. Easing fear and anxiety has since been proven to improve medical outcomes. Mosley knew this from her own experience.
Many doctors and nurses cared for the population of Hibbing during this time. They used quarantines, washed hands, and expected people to pull together to help those in need.
The community itself was its own medicine, looking after those who were the most vulnerable.
