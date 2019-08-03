IRMC assists Care Partners

The Iron Range Motorcycle Club dedicated this year's annual President's Charity Ride to Care Partners in Eveleth. The club felt that this organization was deserving of the financial help needed to assist the Charity in continuing to provide assistance to the members of our community. The IRMC presented a check in the amount of $3,000 for this year's recipient. Pictured left to right: IRMC Treasurer Don Wood, Tasia Hoag of Care Partners and IRMC member Tom Daniels. Care Partners is a local non-profit providing financial assistance to Iron Range individuals and families facing cancer. The assistance helps with many expenses, such as long and short distance travel, daily living expenses, medical bills, co-pays, medication and other needs not covered by any other resource. Care Partners strives to provide the help needed to relieve financial stress allowing the client to focus on their health and well-being.
