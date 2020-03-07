Brandon Anwiler, construction manager for Habitat for Humanity, Katelin Swanson, Brandon Zempel, Debbie Barker and Brenda Gunderson take a break from laying laminate floor Thursday at a North St. Louis Habitat for Humanity home. Habitat for Humanity was highlighting International Women Build Week 2020, uniting women to spotlight need for safe and affordable housing through home builds and repairs. To assist, Swanson, Zempel and Gunderson, a group from Lowes’ Heroes, joined volunteers like Barker, at noon to assist in preparing trim and install flooring.

