ELY, Minn. — The International Wolf Center reopened to the public earlier this week and is looking forward to again teaching people about wolves.
“The International Wolf Center advances the survival of wolf populations by teaching about wolves, their relationship to wildlands and the human role in their future,” according to a mission statement found on its website.
The center along with museums and other attractions have been closed since March, following an executive order by Governor Tim Walz to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We can’t wait to open our doors back up and start teaching about wolves again,” said Krista Harrington, the Interpretive Center Manager wrote in a press release in advance of the opening this past Monday. “Since we closed in March, we’ve all been working incredibly hard to prepare to reopen. Finally, that day is almost here.”
A two hour block is set aside for International Wolf Center members each day, from 8 to 10 a.m. for members only. During that time, members have an opportunity to watch daily wolf care activities from the viewing area windows as staff members perform medical checks and feed the wolves supplemental nutrition, according to the release. Members receive free admission, but they do still need to pre-register online to ensure the Center isn’t over capacity.
The center is open to the public 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. daily. Advance tickets are required for admission.
Lecture-based programs take place at 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Also planned are two wolf enrichment programs, which are a great time to observe the Center’s wolves. These enrichment programs are planned for 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
From 3:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. the center is closed for cleaning.
The schedule is subject to change. Updates are available on the center’s website, wolf.org.
Measures are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Masks are required for all visitors. If you don’t own a mask, you can purchase one for a suggested $1 donation at the door.
Tickets must be purchased in advance to ensure there is enough space within the facility at any given time.
Tickets can be purchased online at wolf.org. Those without internet access can also purchase tickets by calling the Center at 218-365-4695. There is a convenience fee that is added to the ticket price whether purchasing online or over the phone.
