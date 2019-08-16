Inside Jobs: Body Art Technician

Editor’s note: This is the latest installment in a series called “Inside Jobs” in which reporters shadow locals performing unique and unusual jobs around the Iron Range.
HIBBING — Angela Rose Turnboom peels the transfer paper off 18-year-old Jacob Lustig’s freshly shaved chest. The cake decorator turned piercer and tattoo artist exams the design — shred marks revealing a rugged American flag beneath the skin. She tilts her head thoughtfully, her eyes searching the details of the intricate outline. She beckons Lustig to double-check the angle of the placement.
This is Lustig’s first tattoo. He’s been planning this day for two years and when asked about the significance of his selection, he laughs nonchalantly, saying, “I just like America.”
Turnboom smirks. “That’s a good reason.”
Here, inside the Angel Rose Tattoo and Piercing in Hibbing, Lustig looks in a mirror and nods, beaming. It’s a humid July day and the Pennsylvanian is in town visiting his grandmother, who’s sitting near a coffin-shaped shelf next to a cityscape painting with a godzilla-esque cat that Turnboom painted herself. Lustig puts on his oversized Bose headphones, fires up a playlist and lays back on the leather chair as Turnboom gets ready to ink her first client of the day.
Tattoo therapy
Turnboom is a Hibbing native, the oldest of 12 siblings and a mother to four children with a wedding on the horizon. She’s also a licensed dual-body art technician who has been piercing for a dozen years and tattooing for six. She opened her tattoo shop nearly four years ago and currently employs four people who each specialize in different genres of design.
The interior of her shop is freshly remodeled with modern gray-wash floors and artwork hanging on black and turquoise walls. The “Hipster Barbeque” station plays on Pandora and every corner of the shop seems to hold something interesting to the eye, like cat decor, animal skulls or jars of critters preserved in formaldehyde.
“I like weird, morbid stuff as you can see from all the skulls around and the cat stuff,” Turnboom says as she lightly stretches Lustig’s skin, tattooing a gray outline. Ink bleeds over from a state of the art Xion tattoo pen and she periodically pats the area dry with paper towels. “I think some of my favorite tattoos I have on myself are the funny ones that make you smile.”
Across her exposed skin is a menagerie of images: a mermaid, feathers, flowers and geometric patterns, among many others. She estimates that she has more than 70 tattoos — many she’s given herself. The designs she enjoys most are the food tattoos scattered throughout her arms: there’s a chicken wing, taco and sushi. Then there are the drawings from her four kids that she had tattooed on her legs.
Glancing down at the variety, she says, “I like it. It’s really a path I’ve been down my whole life, so I wouldn’t change it.” She points to a tornado tattoo on her bicep that reads, “Wish you were gone,” designed in homage to a past relationship. “You have to laugh at mistakes and things you have done in your life. You can’t change them. They make you who are.”
Her client base has continually grown over the years and though she insists everyone has their own reasons for getting tattooed, there’s a thread of commonality. “One of the biggest things I’ve seen is when people are going through something emotional or something heavy or they’ve ended something — this is like a therapy, in a way,” she says, her pen humming away. “Everyone has different reasons. In the end, they want to look a certain way, but I think some people feel it a little differently. Maybe that's why it’s kind of an addiction. It’s like going through a painful moment and stopping that for a moment. It makes you feel good.”
She’s careful in her word choice as she meticulously repeats the swift routine of wiping the tattoo and checking on her progress. “And it’s the end result. It’s like buying new underwear. Everyone loves new underwear and socks.”
Bad omens
Ten shades of red and blue tones line the shop’s countertop. Turnboom finishes the outline in less than 20 minutes and sets up an iPad with a picture of the original drawing so she can reference the colors as she free-hands the inside of Lustig’s flag. Tattooing can feel almost zen-like for her in that when she’s working on a piece, her brain tunes out everything else.
“When I was really young I didn't think I could draw but I never tried,” she says, sounding far away as she dials in the navy shading. “I went to baking school, actually, and I graduated with a degree, so I decorated cakes and I’d just draw here and there.” Eventually, she got into a routine of drawing every day, challenging herself as she began to inch her way into the body art industry, where she would cut her teeth under the apprenticeship of Bret Roth, a body art technician from Oregon who now lives in Nashwauk with his wife.
“There’s not one way to tattoo — it's like a ladder of never ending learning in this business,” she says, pausing to warn Lustig that the closer she gets to his sternum, the more sensitive it may feel. He closes his eyes and appears to be taking it in stride.
Lustig fits the mold of the majority of the clientele, who tend to be between 18-27 years old. On any given day, Turnboom might turn out seven individual tattoos or she might spend nine hours on a single design. It just depends on the schedule and who happens to walk through the door. Even as she works on Lustig, two girls arrive unexpectedly for piercings. The pair chatters excitedly at the front desk and bounce ideas off an apprentice and piercer named Shania Tank, who checks their IDs.
Turnboom listens a moment and says, “Every day is different. I enjoy it. Not once since I’ve started tattooing fulltime in this business have I ever woken up and been like ‘I don’t wanna go to work.’ Never. Not once.”
In addition to running the business, she loves teaching. “I really enjoy when other people succeed,” Turnboom says. “Especially my people. I try to raise them up. If they win, we all win.” That mentality also gets employed with clients anytime someone wants to start a “sleeve,” which requires a lot of planning, or requests what Turnbooms considers a bad omen piece — i.e., a name tattoo. “I did a name a few years ago on this girl, and I talked her into just doing it in color,” Turnboom says. “I said, ‘No offense, but I feel more comfortable doing it in color because it’s easier to cover later.’ And then she ended up coming back to me to cover it and said, ‘Thank you so much!’” She chuckles. “It’s a bad omen. It is. It always has been. I’m not super superstitious, but that one I will follow.”
From nearby Tank, chimes in: “I think it makes more sense when a couple has been together 10-plus years...”
“Fifty years,” Turnboom interjects.
Trending tatts
It can be tough to draw the line between home life and work. Turnboom loves spending time with her family and three cats, but also thrives on spending time with her fellow artists. In a perfect world, she says, she’d have 12 hours a day dedicated to tattooing. It’s a passion that continues to grow as her skills develop and trends evolve. Right now, her minimalist designs and geometric patterns are hot ticket items but she knows it will be something different next year. And that’s part of what makes the job so interesting. It’s constantly changing. In fact, the next client coming in is getting an ice-cream cone tattoo with an outline of Minnesota as the “ice-cream.” She likes that: the weirdness. Better still are any designs that incorporate cats.
“I think the best moments are when all of us artists get together and we’re painting and we’re talking and we come up with this crazy idea of a tattoo and it’s so off the wall, but it makes all of us so happy to collaborate like that,” Turnboom says. “And it’s been crazy. The last year alone has been the best year so far. I’m just amazed at the reaction of everyone around us and all the support of family and friends and all our clients, too. I have some crazy amazing clients.”
Turnboom’s skills aren’t the only thing that attracts clients. Clients say they appreciated her honesty. She isn’t shy about telling people straight up if she doesn’t think a design will work long term. This could be because what they want won’t transfer well onto skin or onto their specific skin tone. Fonts are another common challenge, so she’ll work with clients to come up with something that will hold its shape and would flatter for the particular body part.
“They come in with a base idea and from that we try to create something that can be permanent skin art,” she says. “But I’ve turned down a few people that wanted some off the wall ones. Some guy wanted his eyelids tattooed — I don’t do that.”
Turnboom reflects on other common requests, like couple tattoos that involve Beauty and the Beast or kings and queens. She looks down at Lustig and says, “This is the way to go for your first one. You’re doing good.”
