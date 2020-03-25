Innovative ideas

Alpha Delta Kappa, a group of women educators,  awarded Thomas Bittmann, right, a teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, an ADK Teacher Grant to help fund his innovative ideas in regards to Minnesota geography. Proudly presenting ADK’s check is Bob Bestul (L), Lincoln Elementary School principal.  ADK works diligently throughout the year to raise monies to support education.

 Photo submitted

